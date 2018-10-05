Chicago (CBS) — Chicago and the surrounding areas offer many fun activities in October, from festivals to the Chicago Marathon. Here are our top picks for the weekend of October 6 and 7.

Northwest Celtic Festival

Saturday, October 6

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sears Centre Arena – 5333 Prairie Stone Pkwy, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192

Celebrate Ireland, Wales and Scotland at the Northwest Celtic Festival, with dancing and music on two stages, a Celtic marketplace, food vendors, craft beer, Irish Wolfhound dogs, and kids’ activities. Free (includes parking).

Woodstock Ale Festival

Saturday, October 6

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The corner of Clay & Newell Streets, Woodstock

Woodstock Ale Festival features 80 craft beers, bacon, and bluegrass music.

Fall Bulb Festival

Saturday and Sunday, October 6 and 7

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chicago Botanic Garden – 1000 Lake Cook Road Glencoe

Find 250 varieties of bulbs, gourmet foods, beer, wine, cider, gardening demonstrations, live music and kids’ activities at the Fall Bulb Festival. Free – except regular parking fees apply.

Apple Festival

Saturday and Sunday, October 6 and 7

Saturday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

On Lincoln Avenue (from Lawrence to Eastwood), Chicago

Get some apple pie and cider, listen to local music, and visit the kids’ zone at Apple festival.

Donation: $5

Chicago Marathon – Abbott Health & Fitness Expo

Friday and Saturday, October 5 and 6

Friday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

McCormick Place – North Building, Hall B 2301 S. Martin Luther King Dr. Chicago, IL

The Abbott Health & Fitness Expo features more than 180 exhibitors offering Bank of America Chicago Marathon merchandise and the latest in running footwear, apparel, nutrition and technology. Additionally, the Health & Fitness Expo is the home of participant packet pick-up for all Marathon participants. The two-day expo is free and open to the public.

Chicago Marathon

Sunday, October 7

Race start: 7:20 a.m.

Grant Park, Chicago

The 41st annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon weaves its way through 29 diverse neighborhoods, participants and spectators experience the history, culture, renowned architecture and vibrant spirit that make Chicago great. Elite and amateur runners from all 50 states and more than 100 countries will set out to accomplish a personal dream by reaching the finish line in Grant Park at one of the world’s premiere marathons.