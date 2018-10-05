JURY DELIBERATESChicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke Is On Trial In The Shooting Death Of Laquan McDonald
CHICAGO (CBS)–A series of carjackings on Chicago’s North Side have prompted police to issue a community alert.

Detectives say a group of two-to-four men approached drivers either while they were in the car or walking alone on the street and demanded their vehicles.

Chicago police are warning North Side residents about a string of carjackings this week.

The first carjacking happened Monday night at 10:30 p.m. in the Uptown neighborhood, and the others happened within two hours of each other Wednesday night in Lakeview and North Center.

Police reminded residents in those areas to be aware of your surroundings and to never walk alone.