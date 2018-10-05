CHICAGO (CBS)–Organizers for this weekend’s Chicago Marathon are preparing for possible protests if the verdict in the murder trial of Jason Van Dyke comes Sunday.

45,000 runners will takeover Chicago streets when the marathon kicks off Sunday morning, and security will be tight.

“Safety and security is part of what we do,” said race director Cary Pinkowski. “You’ve got to trust your partnerships and the city of Chicago is very good at servicing events and producing events and that experience comes to light on race day.”

Marathon officials say they’re confident they can handle anything that happens this weekend. They point out they’ve successfully handled security in the wake of the 9/11 attacks and after the Boston Marathon.