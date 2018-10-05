CHICAGO (CBS) — Jason Van Dyke took the stand in his own defense at his murder trial, but jurors who convicted him of second-degree murder and aggravated battery said they believed he made a mistake, and was not a credible witness.

“I felt he shouldn’t have. He messed up,” said Juror 245, an African-American woman. “His testimony wasn’t credible to me. I felt like he was trying to remember stuff that he said that maybe wasn’t true, and he wanted to make sure he didn’t trip hisself up. So I didn’t really feel his testimony was credible.”

Other jurors agreed that they didn’t trust Van Dyke’s testimony.

“I didn’t think he should have testified,” said Juror 252, a woman who appeared to be of mixed race. “He only remembered what he wanted to.”

Juror 243, a white man, said while the jury believed Van Dyke might have felt he was doing the right thing by shooting McDonald, overall he didn’t trust the officer’s testimony.

“It felt like it was a rehearsed situation, and I didn’t quite trust that,” he said.

The jurors said it was a privilege to serve, and the were proud of the work they did to reach a verdict.

“I feel that we gave a good verdict. We looked at all of the evidence, and we ruled on it accordingly,” said Juror 245.

Juror 243 said the jury settled on a second-degree murder conviction because they believed Van Dyke genuinely felt he was justified, but they thought a trained police officer should not have shot McDonald in that situation. Van Dyke had testified that McDonald was moving toward him and had swung a knife in his direction, prompting him to fire, but prosecutors argued Van Dyke had made up his mind to shoot McDonald even before getting out of his vehicle, and tried to justify an illegal shooting after the fact.

“In Mr. Van Dyke’s mind, he was doing the right thing. He was experiencing an extreme threat. In his mind, that’s how he was experiencing it, and he felt like he needed to protect himself,” Juror 243 said. “We realized that, as a police officer, a trained officer who’d been doing his work for about 20 years, that he should have realized what the situation was, and instead of escalating the situation, should have looked at other options. For example, just taking the time to back away, or just the patience to wait for other vehicles to get there. A vehicle with a Taser, specifically. Instead of escalating the situation, he should have de-escalated.”

Juror 245 said, despite agreeing Van Dyke believed he was protecting himself, they never seriously considered voting to acquit him, and the majority of the jury leaned toward a murder conviction from the start.

The jury said they started their deliberations by weighing the first-degree murder charges. They were unable to reach a verdict on any charges the first day of deliberations on Thursday, but were able to come to a consensus Friday morning after sleeping on it.

“The deliberations were, I think they couldn’t have been better, because we listened to each other, we respected what each other said. When somebody was questioning something, we let them ask their questions, and we worked with it until we all came to a consensus,” Juror 243 said. “When that consensus was made, we all realized we’d made the right decision.”