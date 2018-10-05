CHICAGO (CBS) — Jurors have reached a verdict in the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014.

Judge Vincent Gaughan just convened the attorneys and Van Dyke in court and told them the verdict would be read at 1:45 p.m. He warned both sides to avoid any outbursts or emotion when the decision is announced.

Van Dyke faces two counts of first-degree murder, 16 counts of aggravated battery, and one count of official misconduct. Jurors also have been told they may consider convicting Van Dyke of second-degree murder, rather than first-degree murder.

Jurors began their deliberations Thursday afternoon, and were sequestered overnight after they finished deliberations for the day.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker reports McDonald’s mother, who attended several days of the trial, will not be in court for the verdict.

Prosecutors called a total of 24 witnesses in the case, arguing he had no legal justification to shoot McDonald. In closing arguments, Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon and Assistant Special Prosecutor Jody Gleason both hammered away at testimony from a psychologist that Van Dyke had told his partner on the way to the scene, “Oh my God, we are going to have to shoot the guy.”

“Laquan McDonald was never going to walk home that night,” she said as she began her argument. “The defendant decided that on the way to the scene. You heard what it was that he said. ‘I guess we’ll have to shoot him.’ It wasn’t the knife in Laquan’s hand that made the defendant kill him that night. It was his indifference to the value of Laquan’s life,” Gleason told the jury.

The defense called 20 witnesses, including Van Dyke himself, and sought to paint McDonald as a dangerous criminal on a PCP-fueled “rampage.”

“Laquan McDonald was the author, the choreographer of this story,” defense attorney Dan Herbert said in closing arguments. “Jason Van Dyke had to be brought into it.”

He also said it was “unprecedented” for prosecutors to charge a police officer with first-degree murder for doing his job while responding to reports of an armed offender. He called McDonald’s death a tragedy, but said it was not murder.

In tearful testimony, Van Dyke said the infamous video of him shooting McDonald 16 times “doesn’t show my perspective.” He insisted McDonald swung a knife toward him after he got out of his squad car, prompting him to open fire.

“He waved the knife across his lower right upwards across his shoulder toward my body,” Van Dyke testified.

If convicted, Van Dyke faces the following potential sentences:

A first-degree murder conviction carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

A second-degree murder conviction carries a sentence of as little as probation to up to 20 years in prison.

An aggravated battery conviction carries a sentence of 6 to 30 years in prison.

An official misconduct conviction carries a sentence of 2 to 5 years in prison.