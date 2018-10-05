(CBS) — Jason Van Dyke was convicted of second degree murder on Friday for shooting Laquan McDonald four years ago.

Here is what we know:

In addition to second degree murder, the Chicago police officer was convicted of 16 counts of aggravated battery, one for each shot he fired. Those charges carry a steeper sentence than the second-degree murder conviction, legal experts say.

Van Dyke could be sentenced to as little as probation and as long as 20 years in prison for second-degree murder. Each aggravated battery conviction carries a sentence of 6 to 30 years in prison.

The jury deliberated for about 7.5 hours over two days before reaching a decision.

The jury cleared Van Dyke of another charge of official misconduct.

Van Dyke’s bond was revoked and he was led away in handcuffs.

A sentencing date of October 31.

The police union, the Fraternal Order of Police, said the conviction will be appealed.