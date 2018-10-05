Ryan Mayer

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the talk of the NFL through the first quarter of the season. He’s led the Chiefs to a perfect 4-0 start with a dazzling array of incredible throws and athletic escapes from defenders. However, his teammates are making sure that all his success isn’t going to his head by constantly poking fun at how his voice sounds. A couple of teammates, such as tight end Travis Kelce and backup quarterback Chad Henne, seem to think his voice sounds very similar to that of one of the most famous muppets: Kermit the Frog.

“It’s like he’s off ‘The Muppets,’ man, stuck between like, the Cookie Monster and Kermit the Frog, man,” Kelce said to Yahoo! Sports on Wednesday. “It’s a mix of the two.”

Henne concurred, telling the Kansas City Star, “I think everybody kind of does a ‘Kermit the Frog’ voice.”

Mahomes, for his part, seems to be taking all of the good-natured ribbing in stride. He told reporters that he’s been hearing jokes about his voice since the seventh grade, but he makes sure to get some counter-punches in too.

“But it’s something that I’ve kind of embraced. Kelce, Tyreek [Hill] and those guys throw shots at me. But don’t worry, I throw shots back.”

Now, we leave it up to you, check out the video here and decide for yourself what he sounds like.