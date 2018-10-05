(CBS) — Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke encountered Laquan McDonald on near 41st Street and Pulaski Road on October 20, 2014.

This is in the Archer Heights neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side.

About six seconds after Van Dyke exited his squad car, he began shooting the teenager, who was armed with a knife.

Van Dyke’s trial started on Sept. 5, and the jury began their deliberations on Thursday afternoon.

TIMELINE: How the case has unfolded over the past four years.

McDonald was shot 16 times.

Van Dyke is the first Chicago police officer in decades to be charged with murder for an on-duty shooting.

Read CBS Chicago’s full coverage here