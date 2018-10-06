FULL COVERAGEThe Jury Finds Jason Van Dyke Guilty Of Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery
Chicago Police Generic. (Photo: Chicago Police, Twitter)

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot tonight following a verbal altercation at an outdoor gathering in the Eden Green neighborhood.

Witnesses reported an unknown female and male displayed weapons and shot the victims in the 13200 block of South Prairie at approximately 7:35 p.m.

An 18-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the male. A 48-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was stabilized. A 20-year-old female also sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was stabilized.

No offenders are in custody. Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.