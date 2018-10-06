CHICAGO (CBS) — One of the key players in the Laquan McDonald case has been independent journalist Brandon Smith.

He fought for and won the release of the McDonald video. On Friday, during the march after the announcement of the verdict, CBS 2’s Brad Edwards caught up with the journalist.

“All of my journalism colleagues, we’re all kind of wondering how do we evaluate our work and what the worth of that work is. To me the best way is to (say) what has it accomplished in the world,” said Smith. “And here we are. We’ve accomplished something in the world.”

When asked if Smith had any inclination that in getting the video released it would lead to Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke to be conviction of second degree murder in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, Smith said no.

“This is a moment in Chicago history. It’s a new day for the police and it’s a new day for folks who feel oppressed by the police,” Smith said.