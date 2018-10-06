CHICAGO (CBS) — Family-friendly fun and good food will be found this weekend at Lincoln Square’s 31st annual Apple Fest.
Chef Lisa Counts from the Chopping Block joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio with a preview of the event’s festivities. There’s one vendor that will have 11 different types of apples.
“Mick Klug Farms has everything from Granny Smith to Honey Crisp and everything in between,” said Counts.
There will be lots of activities and events for the smallest apple lovers as well as live music and many different kinds of apple treats to taste and apple-flavored drinks for all ages.
On Saturday there will be chef demonstrations and on Sunday there will be an apple pie bake-off with prizes going to the best crust, filling and overall flavor and taste.
The event takes place Saturday until 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue between Lawrence and Eastwood (near the CTA Western Brown Line stop.)
Below is the recipe shared by Counts on how to make the Chopping Block’s famous apple pie.
Visit the Lincoln Square Apple Fest site for more details on the event. You can check it out social media sites including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
The Chopping Block Famous Apple Pie
Yield: One 9- to 10-inch deep-dish pie. Active Time: 45 minutes. Start to Finish: two hours
INGREDIENTS FOR THE PIE:
*3 pounds Granny Smith apples
*1/3 cup all-purpose flour
*3/4 to 1 cup granulated sugar
*1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
*1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
*1 recipe Pie or Tart Dough
*2 to 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
*Heavy cream as needed for brushing the top
*Granulated sugar as needed for sprinkling the top
FOR THE WHIPPED CREAM:
*1 cup heavy cream
*1 tablespoon powdered sugar
*1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste
- Preheat oven to 375º (or 350º convection).
- Peel and core the apples, and cut them into1/2-inch wedges.
- Toss the apples, flour, sugar (vary amount depending upon tartness of apples), cinnamon and salt in a large bowl to mix. Let sit while rolling dough.
- Lightly dust a clean surface with flour and roll out one disk of dough into a 1/8-inch-thick circle. Tip: As you’re rolling, lift and turn the dough occasionally to ensure it does not stick.
- Gently roll the dough onto the rolling pin, lift, and place into a 9- or 10-inch pie dish or seasoned cast iron skillet. Gently push the dough to fit the pie dish, allowing excess to hang over the edge.
- Add the filling to the pie. Sprinkle pieces of butter on top of the filling.
- Roll the second disk of dough into a 1/8-inch-thick circle. Insert a knife in several places through the top crust to create vents. Place the top portion of dough over the filling and trim the edges of the crust, leaving about 1 inch of excess dough all around.
- Close the crust by folding the edges under and pinching or using a fork to crimp. Brush the top of the pie with heavy cream and sprinkle generously with sugar.
- Place the pie on a parchment-lined sheet tray, and bake until the filling is bubbly in the center, the apples are tender and the top crust is golden brown, about 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Allow to cool.
- While the pie is baking prepare the whipped cream. Place the heavy cream, powdered sugar and vanilla bean paste in a cold bowl. Use a whisk or an electric mixer to whip the cream until soft peaks form.
- Cut the pie into slices and top each slice with a dollop of whipped cream.