CHICAGO (CBS) — Family-friendly fun and good food will be found this weekend at Lincoln Square’s 31st annual Apple Fest.

Chef Lisa Counts from the Chopping Block joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio with a preview of the event’s festivities. There’s one vendor that will have 11 different types of apples.

“Mick Klug Farms has everything from Granny Smith to Honey Crisp and everything in between,” said Counts.

There will be lots of activities and events for the smallest apple lovers as well as live music and many different kinds of apple treats to taste and apple-flavored drinks for all ages.

On Saturday there will be chef demonstrations and on Sunday there will be an apple pie bake-off with prizes going to the best crust, filling and overall flavor and taste.

The event takes place Saturday until 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue between Lawrence and Eastwood (near the CTA Western Brown Line stop.)

Below is the recipe shared by Counts on how to make the Chopping Block’s famous apple pie.

Visit the Lincoln Square Apple Fest site for more details on the event. You can check it out social media sites including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Chopping Block Famous Apple Pie

Yield: One 9- to 10-inch deep-dish pie. Active Time: 45 minutes. Start to Finish: two hours

INGREDIENTS FOR THE PIE:

*3 pounds Granny Smith apples

*1/3 cup all-purpose flour

*3/4 to 1 cup granulated sugar

*1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

*1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

*1 recipe Pie or Tart Dough

*2 to 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

*Heavy cream as needed for brushing the top

*Granulated sugar as needed for sprinkling the top

FOR THE WHIPPED CREAM:

*1 cup heavy cream

*1 tablespoon powdered sugar

*1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste