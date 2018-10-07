CHICAGO (CBS) — A two-year-old boy is dead, and an 18-year-old man is injured after a shooting in the Hermosa neighborhood Saturday night.

Chicago police say the two were standing on a sidewalk at the mouth of an alley in the 2200 block of North Kilbourn Ave. around 10:17 p.m. when two females were fighting in the alley. Someone then fired shots in their direction from the end of the street.

The boy was struck in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The 18-year-old was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.