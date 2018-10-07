FULL COVERAGEThe Jury Finds Jason Van Dyke Guilty Of Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    04:00 AMJudge Judy
    04:30 AMJudge Judy
    05:00 AMCBS 2 Sunday Morning News
    08:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    09:30 AMFace the Nation
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Area North, Hermosa, Kilbourn, shooting
(File photo. Credit: Thinkstock)

CHICAGO (CBS) — A two-year-old boy is dead, and an 18-year-old man is injured after a shooting in the Hermosa neighborhood Saturday night.

Chicago police say the two were standing on a sidewalk at the mouth of an alley in the 2200 block of North Kilbourn Ave. around 10:17 p.m. when two females were fighting in the alley. Someone then fired shots in their direction from the end of the street.

The boy was struck in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The 18-year-old was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.