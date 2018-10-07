CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating a violent attempted home invasion where the suspect was shot and killed with his own gun.

Authorities said it happened in the 5700 block of North Spaulding near North Park after 10:30 Sunday morning.

Police said a man tried to commit a home invasion “and a struggle ensued with two male victims within the home. The offender was shot and killed with his own weapon.”

One male victim was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.