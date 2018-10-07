FULL COVERAGEThe Jury Finds Jason Van Dyke Guilty Of Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating an incident where a man was shot and killed reportedly with his own gun.

Authorities said it happened in the 5700 block of North Spaulding after 10:30 Sunday morning.

Police said a man broke into a home and was confronted by two other men. During a struggle the men told investigators they wrestled the gun away and shot the suspect.

One of the men inside the home was injured in the scuffle, taken to the hospital and expected to be OK.

CPD originally reported this to be a home invasion.

 