CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 10 people are dead and more than 100 hurt after an earthquake rocks northern Haiti.

The magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit the island nation late Saturday night on the northwest part of the island.

The country’s prime minister said he has called a crisis cabinet together and is deploying Haitian military and police to help rescue victims.

On Sunday, President Jovenel Moïse visited the coastal city of Port-de-Paix, just 11 miles (18 kilometers) from the quake’s epicenter.

“I will make sure the proper state systems are fully mobilized to help the victims,” Moïse tweeted.

Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, is still recovering from the catastrophic 2010 earthquake that killed at least 220,000 people and destroyed much of the capital city.

In 2016, Hurricane Matthew shredded parts of the country and left at least 336 people dead.

Prime Minister Jean-Henry Céant said a crisis team has been created to coordinate all emergency responses to Saturday night’s earthquake.

“Damage has been recorded mainly in the Far North. All my sympathies to the victims,” Céant tweeted. “The executive at the highest level is mobilized to provide appropriate answers. I call on the population to be cautious and calm.”

