CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old man was stabbed during an attempted robbery in the Calumet Heights neighborhood Sunday evening.

The victim was walking in the 1600 block of East 95th Street at approximately 6:25 p.m. when two males in their 20s approached him and went through his pockets, according to Chicago Police. One of the offenders produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest before both offenders fled the scene. They were unable to get away with any of the victim’s belongings.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. Area South detectives are investigating. Police do not have any offenders in custody.