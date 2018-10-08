  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Calumet City, Youth Football Fight

CHICAGO (CBS) —  A fight on the filed ended with two south suburban football coaches arrested on gun charges.

Rockford police say the coaches for the Calumet City Thunderbolts, Terrance Morris and Devorah Clark, got into a fight with Rockford Renegades coaches and parents during a game at Rockford Lutheran High School.

Prosecutors say Morris showed a gun, sending people running.

He did not fire the weapon.

No players were involved in the fight.

Both men are still in jail, awaiting a bond hearing on Tuesday.

 

 

 