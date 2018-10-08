CHICAGO (CBS) — A fight on the filed ended with two south suburban football coaches arrested on gun charges.

Rockford police say the coaches for the Calumet City Thunderbolts, Terrance Morris and Devorah Clark, got into a fight with Rockford Renegades coaches and parents during a game at Rockford Lutheran High School.

Prosecutors say Morris showed a gun, sending people running.

He did not fire the weapon.

No players were involved in the fight.

Both men are still in jail, awaiting a bond hearing on Tuesday.