CHICAGO (CBS)–Former Gary superintendent Cheryl Pruitt was arrested for allegedly double-billing Gary Community Schools Corp. for a three-day trip to a conference in Los Angeles two years ago.

Pruitt, 55, posted bond on Oct. 5, the same day she was arrested for charges of theft and official misconduct, according to Gary police spokesman Commander Jack Hamady.

An initial court hearing has not been scheduled.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports Pruitt charged $1,504 to a school district credit card for a three-night hotel stay, dry cleaning fees, two spa/massage appointments, two meals, a taxi ride and miscellaneous taxes. The district’s finance department paid the credit card using money from the district’s extra-curricular account, the Times reports.

Pruitt also allegedly submitted a voucher for personal reimbursement for $1,256 in expenses from the same trip, which she deposited into her own bank account, according to the Times.

Pruitt was superintendent from July 1, 2012, until her resignation in February 2018–more than a year before her contract was set to end.

She has worked as the CEO of Chicago Virtual Charter School since April.