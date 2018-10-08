Stories 2 TellAndy Frain Ushers: It Was A Lot More Than Just A Job
CHICAGO (CBS)–A group of four women stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise Monday afternoon from the Dior store in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood around 1:45 p.m., police said.

The Rush Street Dior store was robbed Monday afternoon.

No one was injured during the robbery at the store at 931 N. Rush St., but police said the women threatened to spray an employee in the face with mace if she interfered.

The suspects fled the store with about 10 stolen purses and got into a dark-colored older-model Ford Mustang with two male occupants inside, police said.

Rush Street was busier than usual today, with the unseasonably warm weather and the Columbus Day holiday drawing people out to enjoy the afternoon.

Police are investigating the incident and more information is expected to be available soon.

This story is developing. 

 