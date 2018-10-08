CHICAGO (CBS) — Pizza delivery drivers in the Morgan Park neighborhood have been the target of recent robberies, police say.

In at least two cases, offenders ordered pizzas to be delivered in the area of the 10100 block of South Eggleston.

When the driver arrived, four men, one who was armed with a gun, took the food, cash and the drivers’ cell phones, police said.

The incident times and locations:

• 400 Block of West 101st Pl., Sept 19 at approximately 6:20 p.m.

• 10100 Block of South Eggleston, Oct. 1 at approximately 10:00 p.m.

The suspects are African-American, between 17-20 years old, police said.