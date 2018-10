CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were found shot inside a vehicle on the South Side. The shooting happened on Cottage Grove, near 115th Street.

Officers were responding to a shot spotter alert near 115th Street and Champlain, when they discovered the victims early Monday.

Bullets also shattered a window at a nearby McDonald’s.

The three men were taken to area hospitals and two of them are in serious and critical condition.

The third was not seriously wounded and is not cooperating with police.