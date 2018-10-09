CHICAGO (CBS)–In his fight to secure a fifth term in office, 14th District Congressman Randy Hultgren is lashing out against democratic challenger Lauren Underwood in a new ad that lumps her with key democrats on some top policy issues.

CBS 2’s Derrick Blakley fact-checked the ad, which claims Underwood backs a single-payer health insurance bill Madigan co-signed 10 years ago.

The ad, in part, reads, “Liberal Lauren Underwood wants to take Mike Madigan’s big idea to Washington. Her plan would take away our employer-based health coverage, forcing families into a massive government-run health system.”

“I have not endorsed any single plan and I am certainly not campaigning on that,” Underwood said in an interview with CBS 2.

Hultgren, who voted for the Republican tax bill and is promoting the strong economy, also accuses the 31-year-old Naperville nurse of backing an initiative from Bernie Sanders that could double income taxes for voters.

Underwood also denied that claim. An attempt to reach Hultgren for comment Tuesday was unsuccessful.

