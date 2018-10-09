CHICAGO (CBS) — Three children suffered minor injuries when a car rear-ended a school bus in Crown Point, Indiana, on Tuesday.

Police said a school bus from Crown Point School Corporation was stopped at a stop light on 109th Avenue near the Interstate 65 overpass around 8:40 a.m., when a passenger vehicle rear-ended the bus.

Three of the 30 students on the bus complained of minor back pains, and were taken to the hospital.

Police said none of the injuries were serious.

No traffic tickets were issued.