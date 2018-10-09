  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMHot Bench
    2:30 PMHot Bench
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crown Point, Indiana, school bus crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three children suffered minor injuries when a car rear-ended a school bus in Crown Point, Indiana, on Tuesday.

Police said a school bus from Crown Point School Corporation was stopped at a stop light on 109th Avenue near the Interstate 65 overpass around 8:40 a.m., when a passenger vehicle rear-ended the bus.

Three of the 30 students on the bus complained of minor back pains, and were taken to the hospital.

Police said none of the injuries were serious.

No traffic tickets were issued.