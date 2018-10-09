CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were injured in a construction accident Tuesday morning in north suburban Evanston.

Police and fire officials said, around 8:25 a.m., a load of steel beams fell on two workers, apparently while a crane was lifting the beams at a construction site for a 9-story apartment building on the 800 block of Emerson Street.

EFD assisting Crain operator from his post after accident in the 800 block of Emerson pic.twitter.com/RiSNwPqDzH — Evanston Fire (@EvanstonFD) October 9, 2018

A 55-year-old man was immediately taken to NorthShore University Evanston Hospital in critical condition. He later was pronounced dead.

A second worker, a 28-year-old man, had his leg pinned under the steel, and “it took a little longer to extricate him,” according to Evanston Police spokesman Perry Polinski. That man was taken to Evanston Hospital in serious but stable condition.

It was not immediately clear what caused the steel to fall, but the crane operator was still in the cab as of 11 a.m., and firefighters appeared to be working to bring him down safely.