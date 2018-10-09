CHICAGO (CBS) — As he awaits sentencing in the death of Laquan McDonald, convicted Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke has been transferred out of Cook County Jail, to another jail three hours away.

Cook County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari confirmed Van Dyke was transferred to the Rock Island County Jail, on the Iowa border.

“He was transferred to Rock Island County this morning after it was determined this was the best housing assignment for him and the jail compound as a whole,” Ansari wrote in an email.

The decision to move Van Dyke was due to the high-profile nature of his case, not due to any safety concerns or threats against the officer, according to the sheriff’s office.

“There were absolutely no incidents of any nature that prompted this decision. He is one of 45 jail detainees housed off site,” according to Ansari.

On Friday, a Cook County jury convicted Van Dyke of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery, one for each time he shot McDonald in October 2014. Judge Vincent Gaughan immediately revoked his bail after his conviction, and he has been in custody ever since.

Van Dyke is due back in court on Oct. 31, but his sentencing date has not yet been set.