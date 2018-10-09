CHICAGO (CBS)–Diners enjoying an unseasonably warm October evening Tuesday night in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood witnessed a crash following a police chase.

Someone stole a 2015 Mercedes-Benz, leading police on a chase down Rush Street. The chase ended between Bellevue and Cedar as diners and passerby looked on.

Chicago cab driver Samer Mioucs said his taxi was struck in the crash.

“Someone with the city’s car passed me an on a one-way street and tried to go behind the cars,” Mioucs said. “The police were coming for him. He was driving like crazy, back and forth, back and forth, and he hit my car.”

Debris from the crash was scattered along Rush Street as outdoor diners at Tavern dined feet away on the restaurant’s patio.

Police say one person is in custody tonight.

No injuries were reported, and Mioucs said he is ok, despite being visibly shaken.

“It was really scary–scary to death,” he said. “I didn’t know what to do.”