WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WTMJ) — Westallion Brewing Company in West Allis, Wisconsin debuted a new beer flavor just for the fall.

Last week, the brewery tapped their new candy corn-flavored ale to patrons.

Westallion said in a Facebook post that the idea stemmed from a desire to discover what the sugary candy would taste like as a nice frothy beverage.

To make the concoction, the brewery did not simply put the candy into a cream ale, but rather made their own candy corn from scratch and used beer ingredients in them before adding them to the drink.

While pumpkin spice drinks may continue to dominate the fall, Westallion hopes you head on over to test out this new and original invention before it taps out.

