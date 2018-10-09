CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman helping to push a car on the street was struck and killed in suburban Streamwood on Monday night. Aries Cobain, of Glendale Heights, was struck by a Toyota pickup on East Lake Street.

Cobian was one of two people pushing a 1994 Oldsmobile sedan on Lake Street near South Park Avenue when she was struck from behind by the 2001 Toyota pick-up which was also traveling east on Lake Street.

Cobian, 29. was pronounced dead at St. Alexius Medical Center.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.