CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a man who raped and robbed a woman walking in the Burnside neighborhood early Monday morning.

Police said, around 3:30 a.m., the woman was walking south on Cottage Grove Avenue near 87th Street, when a man grabbed her from behind, and pulled her into the lot of a vacant building.

The man tied the woman up, sexually assaulted her, and robbed her.

Police said described the suspect as a black man, about 47 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8, with a heavy build, light complexion, and the word “life” or “live” tattooed on his chest. He was wearing a black and red jacket, blue jeans, blue underwear, and black and red shoes.

Anyone with information about the assault should call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.