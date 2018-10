A 24-year-old woman was found dead in her car on Tuesday afternoon in a Walmart parking lot in south suburban Lockport.

Lockport Police say they responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a found body. When officers arrived, they found the woman’s body in the back seat of the vehicle. Police say there were no clear signs of trauma and foul play is not suspected at this point.

The cause of death is not known. An autopsy report is pending from the Will County Coroner’s Office.