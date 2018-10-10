  • CBS 2On Air

By Charlie De Mar
Breanna Irizarry

CHICAGO (CBS)–A 15-year-old from DuPage County missing for more than a week was found today.

Breanna Irizarry set out for school the morning of October 1 and never made it, police said on Wednesday.

Standing outside the high school Tuesday, Irizarry’s mom Tiffany Adams said she was desperate to get her daughter back.

“My baby is she crying for me..if you looking for me she (is) looking for me because this is not like her not even reach out to me,” Adams said.

 