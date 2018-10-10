CHICAGO (CBS) — A rare polio-like illness that has popped up in several states has now been found in Chicago. It’s called AFM, and a suburban girl has been battling it for about a month.

Acute Flaccid Myelitis can cause symptoms similar to polio, including sudden arm or leg weakness, loss of reflexes, drooping eyelids, facial weakness, difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, and difficulty moving the eyes.

Doctors at Lurie Children’s Hospital and specialists from the U.S. Centers from Disease Control and Prevention have diagnosed 2-year-old Julia Payne with the rare nervous system disease.

Julia is one of only about three dozen cases of AFM in the United States.

The Batavia girl first showed cold-like symptoms, and then turned blue and began to suffer muscle weakness. She was rushed to the hospital about a month ago. After that, her symptoms got progressively worse, leading to paralysis in her neck and arm.

Eventually, she no longer was able to breathe on her own. It took weeks for specialists in the pediatric intensive care unit to figure out what was wrong with her. Eventually they narrowed it down to AFM.

Her parents have been telling Julia’s story so others can learn from their ordeal.

“I would say if something seems wrong, trust your instincts. Go to the doctor. Keep asking questions. If they can’t give you answers, ask more questions. Do more research. Just don’t settle for, ‘Oh, I don’t know, it might not be a big deal,’ because sometimes it turns into this, and so you really need to push for and be an advocate for your child,” said her mother, Katy Payne.

Julia is doing much better, and breathing on her own again. Her parents are waiting for her to be released from the hospital so she can begin months of intensive physical therapy.

“In the last few days, [she] has mouthed a few words, giving us thumbs ups, kind of created her own Julia language with leg kicks and hip wiggles,” said her father, Josh Pane.

While there is no vaccine for AFM, experts said exposure to the polio virus can trigger the disease. That’s why doctors are urging parents to make sure their children’s vaccinations are up to date.