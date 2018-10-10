  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, sentenced, sexual assault

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) — A former pastor of a now-defunct suburban Chicago church has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenager.

Ralphael J. Robinson was arrested and charged in April 2016 with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sex abuse. Prosecutors alleged Robinson fondled and inappropriately touched the girl.

ralphael robinson Former North Aurora Pastor Sentenced For Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl

Ralphael Robinson, 41, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fondling and inappropriately touching a teen girl while he was pastor of a church in North Aurora, Illinois. (Credit: Illinois Department of Corrections)

Robinson pleaded guilty in Kane County Circuit Court to aggravated criminal sexual assault of a minor while in a position of trust and authority. He was pastor of a North Aurora church at the time.

When arrested, the 41-year-old Robinson was on probation for failing to report to authorities a change of address as part of his lifetime sex offender registration requirements. The requirement stemmed from a Cook County sexual abuse conviction in 2004.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)