CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with two felonies, after allegedly dragging the owner of a stolen car from his vehicle in Streeterville on Tuesday, and then crashing in the nearby Gold Coast.

Police said the teenager jumped into a running 2015 Mercedes Benz shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of East Huron, as the driver was trying to get something out of the trunk. When the victim tried to stop the teen, he was briefly dragged by the stolen car.

As police were chasing the stolen vehicle, the Mercedes crashed into a taxi and a bicyclist on Rush Street, before coming to a stop between Bellevue and Cedar.

Chicago cab driver Samer Mioucs said his taxi was struck in the crash.

“Someone with the city’s car passed me an on a one-way street and tried to go behind the cars,” Mioucs said. “The police were coming for him. He was driving like crazy. He’s going back and forth, back and forth, and hit my cab.”

Mioucs said he saw police officers draw their weapons on the suspect.

No injuries were reported, and Mioucs said he is ok, despite being visibly shaken.

“It was really scary — scary to death,” he said. “I was scared. I didn’t know what to do.”

The 17-year-old suspect ran off after crashing the stolen car. He was arrested a short time later near Jackson and Lake Shore Drive. He has been charged as a juvenile with one count each of vehicular hijacking and leaving the scene of an accident.