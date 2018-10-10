CHICAGO (CBS)–A 22-year-old man was shot and killed along a safe passage route on Chicago’s southeast side Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago Police say the man was standing on a sidewalk in the 200 block of East 63rd Street in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood around 4:30 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up next to him and an offender inside the vehicle fired shots. A bullet struck the victim in the head, killing him.

The shooting happened just a block away from Dulles Elementary School along a Chicago Public Schools Safe Passage route. Shots rang out during broad daylight, just after the final school bell rang.

It was the second shooting on a Safe Passage Route in a week.

Safe Passage Routes, targeted by police as “high-risk areas,” are designated routes for getting kids to school safely.

But the effectiveness of these routes is being questioned tonight after the fatal shooting.

“There’s too much shooting,” said Marquett Lee, a parent of a child at Dulles Elementary School. “Our kids can’t just be safe and can’t walk down the street… go outside.”

Last week, a shooter on a Safe Passage Route in the South Austin neighborhood fired bullets at street signs near a school, striking a 29-year-old Safe Passage worker in the back.

“It says something about the offenders and they really don’t have a regard for anyone else around them,” Chicago police Sgt. Cindy Guerra said after the South Austin shooting.

No students were hurt today in the shooting.

Police are still investigating and no one is in custody.