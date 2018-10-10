CHICAGO (CBS) —A family is pushing for justice after a pregnant 29-year-old mother of four was killed Monday night as she helped push a disabled car off of Lake Street in northwest suburban Streamwood.

A Toyota pickup truck rammed into the Oldsmobile as the mother, Aries Cobain, was trying to move it off the street. Cobain was pinned between the truck and the Cadillac, and later died at the hospital.

Streamwood police charged 67-year-old Hinigo Olvera of Schaumburg with felony drunk driving on Wednesday, and a judge set bond for $1 million.

Cobain’s relatives were at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse today for the hearing.

“She was just a wonderful person–she wanted to help everybody,” said Kanaesha Wilson, Cobain’s sister.

The family says the loss of their mother has devastated her kids–ages 9, 7, 3 and 6-months. Her 3-year-old son was having an especially hard time dealing with his mother’s death, her family said.

“He’s not taking it well at all,” Wilson said. “He recently asked me, ‘where is mommy? where is mommy?’ and I’m just like I couldn’t even explain to him where is mommy. It’s very heartbreaking.”

