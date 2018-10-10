CHICAGO (CBS) — A Schaumburg man has been charged with DUI, after he allegedly struck and killed a woman who was helping push a disabled car Monday night in northwest suburban Streamwood.

Streamwood police said 29-year-old Aries Cobian was helping push a disabled 1994 Oldsmobile sedan near the intersection of Lake Street and Park Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Monday, when a 2001 Toyota pickup truck rear-ended the Oldsmobile.

Cobian was pinned between the vehicles, and was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Wednesday morning, Streamwood police said the driver of the pickup truck, 67-year-old Hinigo Olvera, had been charged with aggravated DUI.

Olvera was due to appear for a bond hearing at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse.