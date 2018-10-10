CHICAGO (CBS)–Former Chicago Bulls assistant coach Tex Winter has passed away at age 96, according to a statement from the team.

Winter joined the Bulls in 1985, and is best known for inventing the “triangle offense,” a tactic used by the team during its heyday in the 1990’s. Winter later moved to the Lakers, where he continued coaching players on the offensive strategy that propelled the Bulls to win six NBA Championship titles.

Winter started coaching at Kansas State in 1947 before moving to Marquette at age 30, ESPN reports.

The #Bulls are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Tex Winter. Read more on the statement from Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, John Paxson: https://t.co/v0iJm98IL3 pic.twitter.com/tT4W6NjyVd — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 11, 2018

He later returned to Kansas State, where he coached the Wildcats during two Final Four appearances in six NCAA tournament trips.

He started his NBA career in 1971 with the Houston Rockets before teaming up with former Bulls head coach Phil Jackson in the 1980’s.

He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.

John Paxson, Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, released the following statement following Winter’s death.

“Tex Winter was a basketball legend and perhaps the finest fundamental teacher in the history of our game. He was an innovator who had high standards for how basketball should be played and approached everyday. Those of us who were lucky enough to play for him will always respect his devotion to the game of basketball. His contributions to the Bulls organization will always be remembered,” the statement said.