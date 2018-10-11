CHICAGO (CBS) — A good deed in the Chicago suburbs has not gone unnoticed. Local business owner Tim Oros received a Citizen Commendation Award from the Aurora Police Department for donating a car to a single mother.

This past spring, Oros – who owns Mr. Wonderful Motorsports – learned that a maintenance worker for the police department had lost her car in a fire. A single mother, the worker also has a child who requires trips to Chicago to receive medical treatment.

Members of the police department collected $2600 dollars and planned to use that money to buy the worker a car. Rather than accept the money, Oros donated the car and asked that the police give the money directly to the woman.

“I’ve owned an auto body shop in Aurora for the last 30 years,” said Oros. He said it’s his duty to give back to the community.

Oros told CBS 2 that he has three sisters who at some point have been single parents, and he thought of them when deciding to donate the vehicle.

“This stuff happens all the time in Aurora,” said Dan Ferrelli, spokesperson for Aurora police, about Oros’ generosity and the police helping a person in need. “People would be surprised if they knew incidents like this that happen on a regular basis, not only in the Aurora Police Department but law enforcement as a whole.”

“A lot of times this comes out of an officer’s pocket,” Ferrelli told CBS 2, referring to moments when members of the police force quietly step in to purchase food or other necessities.

Oros said he was not seeking any “media hype” when he donated the car. “I was proud I could do it,” he said. Oros is not the only one. He received a text today from his daughters’ grandmother saying she was proud too.