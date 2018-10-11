CHICAGO (CBS) — It seems like just a couple days ago, it felt like summer, and now the Chicago area is facing frost advisories and freeze warnings. Wait, it really was just a few days ago that we had summer weather.

Chicago came within one degree of matching the record high for Oct. 9 on Tuesday, when the mercury got up to 85, and now temperatures are down to the 40s.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for most of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana for Friday morning, from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m., when temperatures could drop to the mid to low 30s.

A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for parts of northern IL and northwest IN, tonight thru Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/RVwaTLxu2a — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 11, 2018

Temperatures could be even colder in the far western and northwestern suburbs on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for DeKalb, Kane, McHenry, Lee, Ogle, Boone, and Winnebago counties Friday morning from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m., as temperatures in those areas could drop below freezing, killing unprotected plants left outdoors.

The cold trend will continue early Saturday, with temperatures close to freezing again to start the day, before warming to the mid 50s by the afternoon.

Temperatures likely will linger in the 40s and 50s through the middle of next week, before rising to the upper 50s and low 60s at the end of next week.