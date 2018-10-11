Looking for a new place to score pizza in Chicago? These eateries will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest spots to check out the next time you’re in the mood for some pizza.

La Roccia

1909 N. Lincoln Ave., Old Town Triangle

Photo: Tim M./Yelp

La Roccia is a family-owned restaurant that is offering freshly made pizza, pasta and other authentic Italian fare. It is located underground in the old Bricks Pizza spot.

On the menu, look for pizza offerings like the spicy barbecue chicken, the meat lovers or the Rustica with chorizo, roasted red peppers, cilantro and mozzarella. You can also customize your pie by choosing the sauce, cheese and toppings.

With a five-star Yelp rating out of 12 reviews, La Roccia has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Josh R., who reviewed the eatery on Sept. 1, wrote, “This place is a lifesaver for the post-bar crowd. Like a glorious beacon in the night when it’s 12 a.m. and there is absolutely nothing open around, this place is still slinging pizzas!”

Joshua C. noted, “Great little restaurant tucked into a charming lower level location that invites conversation and good times with friends. … The pizza has a great crust that stands out in the area, as it is a Neapolitan style that hits the mark with me.”

La Roccia is open from 5 p.m.–2 a.m. daily.

Paradise Park

1913 W. North Ave., Wicker Park

Photo: julianne c./Yelp

Paradise Park is a new pizzeria that features a large outdoor patio with plenty of greenery and a full bar. It comes from the owners of Homeslice and Happy Camper, Eater Chicagoreports.

On the menu, offerings include appetizers, calzones and pizzas like the vegetarian-friendly Strike A Posner with romas, sun-dried tomatoes and Parmesan on pesto; the meaty Party Boi with pepperoni, pepperoncini and marinara sauce; and the Smoke Show with blackened chicken, jalapeños, cream cheese and chili flakes on a garlic and olive oil base. Here’s the menu.

With a four-star rating out of 62 reviews on Yelp, Paradise Park has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Tom C., who reviewed it on Sept. 12, wrote, “This place is as good as it gets. I had been monitoring the grand opening of Paradise Park, as I already loved Happy Camper and Homeslice, and swooped in on the very first evening it opened.”

Yelper Shanti I. wrote, “Paradise Park is the new Instagrammable pizza joint that feels like it’s trying to be the hipper version of Parlor Pizza. … Their mozzarella bread sticks were the best.”

Paradise Park is open from 4 p.m.–midnight on Monday-Wednesday, 4 p.m.–2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10:30–3 a.m. on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.–midnight on Sunday.

Aurelio’s Pizza

3801 N. Clark St., Lakeview

Established in 1959, Aurelio’s Pizza continues to grow with this new location near Wrigley Field. It now has dozens of pizza shops in Illinois and beyond.

Make your own or choose one of the custom creations like The Works with sausage, ham, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms and cheese or the Taco, which comes with seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, black olives, tomatoes and lettuce served with sour cream and salsa. Sandwiches, pastas, appetizers and desserts round out this spot’s menu.

Yelpers are still warming up to Aurelio’s Pizza, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 56 reviews on the site.

Jimmy L., who visited the new spot on July 29, wrote, “This is my favorite pizza place in Chicago. When my family would visit my aunt we would get Aurelio’s from the original location in the south suburbs. … All in all the pizza is fantastic and tastes like the original location.”

Jessica D. added, “Came here after a Cubs game last Saturday, and the $5 pizza slices were amazing. They are huge! My boyfriend and I got pepperoni pizza slices while my parents got sausage ones. We were all very impressed with how good it was at 10 p.m.”

Aurelio’s Pizza is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday–Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.