CHICAGO (CBS) — A 31-year-old man has been charged with robbing a bank in Elmhurst, after authorities tracked him down using a GPS tracking device hidden in the money he stole.

Evan Hall, of northwest suburban Lakewood, has been charged with one count of bank robbery, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court on Monday.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, a man wearing a gray USMC hoodie and dark pajama pants walked up to a teller at the Bank of America branch at 205 N. Addison Av. in Elmhurst, and announced a robbery, according to the FBI.

“I have a gun and if you don’t give me all your money, I will start shooting people,” the robber allegedly told the teller.

The teller emptied the cash drawer, including a “thin GPS location tracker” that was hidden in the $2,999 in cash handed over to the robber.

Within an hour of the robbery, Elmhurst police tracked the GPS device to a gas station at Congress and Kostner in Chicago, where Chicago police officers arrested Hall, who matched the teller’s description of the robber, and was wearing the clothes seen on surveillance video. According to court documents, Hall was carrying a backpack containing $2,886 in cash and the GPS device.

Hall was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. in federal court.