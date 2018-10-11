Looking for the Chicago bar of your dreams? We’ve found a lineup of new spots worth checking out. Here are the newest places to visit the next time you’re in search of a bar near you.

The Reveler

3403 N. Damen Ave., Roscoe Village

Photo: danial s./Yelp

The Reveler features several flat-screen TVs, classic board games and a horseshoe bar with 96 taps. The bar is serving up hand-tossed pizzas, wood-fired creations, handcrafted drinks, smoothies and more.

On the menu, look for a meatball grinder with mozzarella and marinara; an Asian chicken salad with cabbage, romaine, carrots and cilantro; and the double-decker Drive Inn burger with bacon and garlic aioli. Here’s the menu.

The Reveler is off to a promising start with a current Yelp rating of four stars out of 17 reviews.

Yelper BestBloody M., who reviewed the bar on Sept. 4, wrote, “We stopped in here the other night to see what the buzz was all about. Gotta say we were not let down. Many beers on tap, 10 self-serve beer dispensers, massive mozzarella sticks and pizza was delicious.”

And Mara M. wrote, “Great addition to the neighborhood! The atmosphere is awesome and the food was outstanding. We had a great server as well.”

The Reveler is open from 11–2 a.m. on weekdays, 10–3 a.m. on Saturday, and 10–2 a.m. on Sunday.

Tricycle Chicago

1700 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown

Photo: kat e./Yelp

Tricycle Chicago is a bar and New American spot that features custom pop art, a vintage ceiling and an eclectic wine list, per its Facebook page.

Look for snacks like deviled eggs, roasted cauliflower and barbecue meatballs. Flatbreads and burgers are also on offer, as are full entrees such as a half roasted chicken with red potatoes and baby carrots; pan-seared salmon over pasta with pesto cream; and whitefish with hummus, bacon and succotash.

There are also custom drink creations like Tricycle’s own version of the whiskey old fashioned and a powdered sugar margarita. Here’s the menu.

Tricycle Chicago currently holds 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Erin L., who reviewed it on Sept. 25, wrote, “We were greeted with warm welcomes and an attentive server. I ordered the shrimp and grits, which is packed with flavor, I was happily surprised by the heat and would definitely order it again.”

And B R. noted, “Tricycle has an extensive beer list — a dozen or so drafts and lots of bottle options as well. There’s some very affordable wines by the glass and some bottle selections. A very large menu with something for everyone.”

Tricycle Chicago is open from 4 p.m.–midnight on Monday–Thursday and Sunday and 4 p.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Splash Chicago

3339 N. Halsted St., Lakeview East

Photo: Splash Chicago/Yelp

Splash Chicago is a dance club and gay bar with multiple lounges and a dance floor.

The club says it strives to be an inclusive spot for locals and visitors can reserve the space for a private party.

Splash regularly hosts events. Check out its Facebook page for more information.

Yelpers are excited about Splash Chicago, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on the site.

Mike V., who reviewed the spot on Sept. 22, wrote, “I love this place! Great cocktails, great music and great people. The weekly events (Sunday Funday, Sirens of Splash, and the AHS viewing parties) are always fun!”

Yelper William W. wrote, “The atmosphere is quite energetic. You walk in to the front bar which is a good spot to grab your drink and then explore. There’s a second room to the left that has chairs and another bar. Perfect place to get prepared before you get up and dance.”

Splash Chicago is open from 4 p.m.–2 a.m. on weekdays, 1 p.m.–3 a.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m.–2 a.m. on Sunday.

Sapori Antichi Bar Italiano

22 W. Ohio St., River North

Photo: francis e./Yelp

Sapori Antichi Bar Italiano is a modern bar and restaurant that comes courtesy of Michael and Mary Meranda. Expect small plates packed with flavor, freshly roasted coffee, homemade gelato and a bistro experience using Old World flavors.

Stop by from 3–6 p.m. on weekdays for happy hour, which features deals on select house wines, cocktails and Peroni.

Small plate offerings include fried eggplant with grilled mortadella, fresh mozzarella and marinara sauce; lasagna with béchamel, bolognese, parmigiana and burrata; as well as pan-fried salmon served with carrot purèe, friseè salad, fried polenta, romanesco and beet aioli. Here’s the full menu.

Yelpers are liking Sapori Antichi Bar Italiano, which has 4.5 stars out of 48 reviews.

Daniel D., who reviewed the new establishment on Aug. 18, wrote, “Reminded us of our honeymoon in Italy. Amazing gelato. Lasagna was absolutely perfect. Flatbread while deciding on food was a great touch. Our waitress, Erica, had amazing attention to detail and was always available and attentive.”

And Yelper Larry C. wrote, “They have a small but very nice wine list, with good choices by the glass. My date had a mixed drink that she said was perfectly done.”

Sapori Antichi Bar Italiano is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.