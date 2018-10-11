(CBS) — President Trump typically isn’t one to be upstaged — but that wasn’t the case Thursday when rapper Kanye West launched into a monologue across from him in the Oval Office, leaving even Mr. Trump nearly speechless.

“That was quite something. That was quite something,” Mr. Trump said.

West was invited to the White House to have lunch with the president, former NFL star Jim Brown, and the president’s son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner to discuss manufacturing, prison reform and gang violence.

But West, launching into a more than 10-minute, profanity-infused soliloquy, waxed about being mistakenly diagnosed as bipolar, about his family situation, and about his support for Mr. Trump, among other things.

Donning a “Make America Great Again” hat, West said the Trump campaign hat made him “feel like Superman.”

“They tried to scare me to not wear this hat – my own friends – but this hat, it gives me power in a way,” West said. “It was something about when I put this hat on. It made me feel like Superman. You made a Superman. That’s my favorite superhero, and you made a Superman cape for me.”

.@realDonaldTrump chuckled as Kanye explains he married into a family without a lot of “male influence”. Kanye then described his #MAGA hat as his “Superman Cape”. Now he’s saying there’s a trap door he doesn’t want to fall through “and end up next to the unibomber.” pic.twitter.com/RkDzfKWWrB — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) October 11, 2018

West also offered a bizarre defense for his controversial comments last month, calling to abolish the 13th Amendment of the Constitution, which bans slavery.

“There’s a lot of things affecting our mental health that makes us do crazy things that puts us back into that trap door called the 13th Amendment. I did say abolish with the hat on, because why would you keep something around that’s a trap door?” he said. “If you’re building a floor, the Constitution is the base of our industry, right, of our country, of our company. Would you build a trap door that, if you mess up, and you accidentally something happens, you fall, and you end up next to the Unabomber? You’ve got to remove all that trap door out of the relationship.”

“And I think the way the universe works is perfect. We don’t have 13 floors do we? You know, so the four gentlemen that wrote the 13th Amendment didn’t look like the people they were amending. Also, at that point, it was illegal for blacks to read, or African Americans to read. So that meant, if you actually read the amendment, you’d get locked up and turned into a slave,” he added.

He also said he won’t consider running for president “until 2024,” instead voicing his support for Mr. Trump.

“He might not expect to have a crazy motherf***r like Kanye West support him,” West told those in the Oval Office.

WATCH: Kanye West goes on a fiery rant in the Oval Office, while wearing a MAGA hat https://t.co/nMR5E7CsUT pic.twitter.com/Ctlr63hbxE — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 11, 2018

West said he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but then that he was misdiagnosed, and was simply sleep-deprived.

“We can empower the pharmaceuticals and make more money,” the rapper said.

West did touch on criminal justice reform, the primary topic he came to the White House to address.

Mr. Trump earlier in the week said Chicago should strongly consider implementing a stop-and-frisk program like the one New York City had.

But West said many people told him the most important thing is to make sure to curb any stop-and-frisk policies. West said the focus needs to be on love instead.

West has been supportive of the president, sharing a picture of himself with a “Make America Great Again” hat earlier this year and praising him during a recent “Saturday Night Live” appearance.

In return, Mr. Trump has lauded the rapper on Twitter, and said he has been helpful with support among African-Americans.

“Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH,” Mr. Trump tweeted in August. “One new and great FACT – African American unemployment is the lowest ever recorded in the history of our Country. So honored by this. Thank you Kanye for your support. It is making a big difference!”

West’s visit comes after his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, successfully lobbied the president to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, who had been convicted on drug charges.

Earlier this week, Mr. Trump said there are a lot of people like Johnson and he would like to find them.

“I’d like to find a lot of people like Alice Johnson. And there are a lot of people that are in a situation like that, and we are actively looking for those situations,” Mr. Trump said Wednesday. “She’s a terrific woman. I’ve been watching her a lot. And what a great spokesman she is for that situation. And that’s covering a lot of people. There are a lot of people like that that will unfortunately be locked up for many, many years. And there’s no reason for it. So we are looking for — we are actively looking for other situations exactly like that.”

Kanye West is discussing a variety of topics with Pres. Trump in the Oval Office, including, but not limited to: American manufacturing, mental health awareness, a bipolar disorder diagnosis that another doctor subsequently refuted and a new design for Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/yB7ShiWEFm — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 11, 2018

On the menu for Thursday’s lunch is caprese salad with balsamic glaze, roasted chicken with fingerling potatoes, and sautéed asparagus.

