CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago’s 12th annual Latino Fashion Week kicked off tonight with an evening of glamour celebrating the latino culture.

This year’s theme, “evolution,” was showcased by designers from Central and South America, the Caribbean and the U.S.

CBS 2’s very own Mai Martinez strutted the runway Thursday for the event’s first night.

Latino Fashion Week has become a platform for designers around the world since the event’s inception in 2006.

The event will be held in Block 37, 108 N. State Street, through Oct. 13.