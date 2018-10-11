  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    01:07 AMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Block 37 events, Chicago Latino Fashion Week, Latino Fashion Week location

CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago’s 12th annual Latino Fashion Week kicked off tonight with an evening of glamour celebrating the latino culture.

This year’s theme, “evolution,” was showcased by designers from Central and South America, the Caribbean and the U.S.

CBS 2’s very own Mai Martinez strutted the runway Thursday for the event’s first night.

Latino Fashion Week has become a platform for designers around the world since the event’s inception in 2006.

The event will be held in Block 37, 108 N. State Street, through Oct. 13.

 