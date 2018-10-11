CHICAGO (CBS) — With the holidays just around the corner, who wouldn’t want an extra $548 million?

According to the Illinois Lottery, Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is set to be the third largest in the history of the game in the state and possibly the ninth largest in U.S. lottery history.

“While there was no jackpot winner in Tuesday night’s drawing, Illinois players won nearly 61,000 prizes, ranging from $2 to $10,000,” according to a statement by the Illinois Lotto.

The winner of the $548 million jackpot would have a cash option of $309 million. The drawing is set for 10:00 p.m. Friday night.