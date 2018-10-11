CHICAGO (CBS) — Two businesses in west suburban Oak Park were destroyed overnight, when an SUV plowed into a building.

Around 2:15 a.m., a 5,000-pound GMC Yukon crashed into a tattoo parlor and a neighboring barber shop near Chicago and Harvey avenues.

The crash caused substantial damage to both businesses, which will have to be closed indefinitely for repairs.

The building owner said he could not believe the extent of the damage.

“I was laying in bed, approximately at 2:30. Neighbor next door gave me a call, and said, ‘Hey, Brown, your building’s destroyed. All types of cops out here, and fire trucks, and everything.’ And I said, ‘You gotta be kidding.’ I hopped out of bed, and came down, and to my surprise I cannot believe what I just saw,” Tim Brown said. “A car lodged in the front of my building, the units, and just water everywhere, bricks everywhere.”

Neighbors said the force of the collision was tremendous.

“I heard a loud crash, looked out the window, and then just saw that, and called 911,” one neighbor said.

When emergency crews eventually opened the door of the Yukon, a massive amount of water poured out of the vehicle, which had come to a stop on top of a water main.

Crews shut off the water main around 5:45 a.m.

Police officers could be seen conducting a field sobriety test on the driver of the SUV after the crash. The driver has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

A female passenger was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not immediately available Thursday morning.

Sources said two children were in the back seat, and were not injured.