CHICAGO (CBS) — A big change for Chicago’s parking meters.

You won’t have to return to your car to display a receipt. Instead you’ll add your license plate number on the touch screen.

The first of 4,500 new pay boxes went up Thursday near Millennium Park. Chicago Parking Meters is the monopoly that owns the boxes.

Its CEO said the old machines were wearing out and the switch makes it easier to crack down on expired meters.

“Now the enforcement officers do have to go and check the windshield and check license plates,”said Dennis Pedrelli of Chicago Parking Meters Inc. “So this will make it easier for the enforcement officers just to check one system which would be the license plate system.”

The Park Chicago app which allows drivers to pay for parking on their smartphone will remain in place. The project should be complete citywide by May of next year.