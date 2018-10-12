CHICAGO (CBS)–A woman who created a place for people to relieve stress and let out their anger is now dead and her ex-boyfriend is charged with her murder.

In 2015, Donna Alexander brought a traveling version of her “Anger Room” business to Chicago. It offered people a place to take their anger out by smashing objects in a safe, controlled space.

She talked with CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos back then. “You may have people coming in for relationship issues or family issues–we’ve had tragic issues,” Alexander said.

It turns out Alexander was silently suffering from the aftermath of an abusive relationship, which continued haunting her until it was too late.

Alexander’s sometimes-boyfriend Nathaniel Mitchell brought her to an emergency room near Dallas last month with traumatic injuries police described as blunt force trauma.

He told doctors she fell in the shower, but his story was disproven.

Alexander died several days later at the hospital.

Nathaniel Mitchell is charged with her murder.