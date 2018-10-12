Chicago (CBS) — Fall weather has descended upon Chicago, along with many fun weekend activities. Here are our top picks of things to do in the Chicago area Friday through Sunday, October 12 to 14.

Fleurotica Fashion Show

Friday, October 12

6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Garfield Park Conservatory – 300 N. Central Park Ave.

Fleurotica is an haute-couture runway show where flowers meet fashion at Garfield Park Conservatory. Tickets include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

FLEUROTICA spotlights the unique talents of Chicago’s leading floral designers, fashion designers, landscape artists and students as they create breathtaking garments made entirely from plants, flowers and natural materials. Proceeds directly benefit the Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance and our mission to change lives through the power of nature.

Eat, Drink, Korea

Friday, October 12

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ravenswood Event Center, 4021 North Ravenswood Avenue

A ticket to Eat, Drink, Korea gets you “an evening of phenomenal food [made by acclaimed chefs], adult beverages, and music” at Ravenswood Event Center to support North Korean refugees living in China.

ACE Comic Con Midwest

Friday to Sunday, October 12 – 14

Friday: 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Navy Pier: 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago

ACE Comic Con Midwest features superheroes, comic creators, WWE wrestling superstars, panel programming, and 100 vendors at Navy Pier.

Halloween Hollow

Friday to Sunday, October 12 – 14

Friday: 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Mokena Main Park, 10925 La Porte Road, Mokena

Halloween Hollow is the largest annual event in Mokena and provides many different attractions, such as carnival rides, hayrides, pony rides, Halloween entertainment, Monster Market, Goulish Goodies Food Court, Fun & Free Contests, kids games, bands & beer tent and more!

Lincoln Park Zoo Fall Fest

Fridays – Sundays, thru October 28

Friday and Sunday, 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

Lincoln Park Zoo: 2001 North Clark Street, Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo embraces autumn in Chicago with our fourth annual Fall Fest. This free, family-friendly celebration lets guests experience harvest fun in the heart of the city, from picking the perfect pumpkin to clambering up a hay mountain. This year’s festival features ticketed attractions throughout the zoo including: a Ferris wheel, corn maze, corn pool, fun slide, inflatable obstacle course and more. Fall Fest also includes animal chats, musical entertainment, a pumpkin patch, professional pumpkin carvers, and fall-themed enrichment for the animals!

Boo at the Zoo

Saturdays and Sundays thru October 28

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Brookfield Zoo

North Gate Main Entrance: 8400 31st Street (1st Avenue and 31st Street), Brookfield

South Gate Main Entrance: 3300 Golf Rd, Brookfield

Brookfield Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo has candy stations, kids’ crafts, a hayride, a corn maze, animal chats, a 1 p.m. costume parade, and hourly pumpkin smashing at the Brookfield Zoo.

Science Works Career Celebration

Saturday, October 13

9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Museum of Science & Industry: 5700 S Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL

The annual Museum-wide career celebration at The Museum of Science & Industry invites youth and families to learn about interesting jobs straight from the STEM professionals with an array of dynamic speakers, hands-on activities and one-on-one discussions. More than 100 professionals from over 40 companies and organizations are stationed throughout the Museum. This event is free with Museum Entry.